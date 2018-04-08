It’s been a while since the last time I tackled a drawing of this majestic creature. I think elephants translate well into pen and ink drawings as far as subject matter goes. I particularly like the challenge of trying to get that realistic look with all the wrinkles and folds presented in this beautiful creature’s skin. But even at the size of a baseball card, an unimaginable amount of dots have already gone into this. It has taken 12 hours spread over three days just to fill in the background. Still though, I always enjoy the outcome of a good pen and ink piece of elephants. Hoping this turns out the way I imagine it.

